NEW YORK (AP) - A Brooklyn man has been arrested for stabbing a Great Dane mix named Bandit who bounded up to his own dog in a park.

The Daily News reports that Steven Horn, 61, was charged with animal cruelty, weapon possession and other offenses in the Feb. 20 attack, which left Bandit with a deep wound to his shoulder.

Police say Bandit’s owner let the dog off his leash at Fort Greene Park, and Bandit bounded toward Rex, Horn’s Basenji, a much smaller dog.

Horn stabbed Bandit in the shoulder with a pocket knife while yelling that he would kill the dog, according to Bandit’s owner, who was not named by the Daily News.

Murray Richman, Horn’s lawyer, told the newspaper his client acted in self-defense after having been attacked by Bandit twice before.

“This is not a puppy,” Richman said. “This is a large dog. … It’s quite threatening.”

Bandit’s owner rejected Richman’s account, saying Bandit has never bitten a human or another dog.

Horn was arrested on March 4 and released without bail as the case against him proceeds.

Bandit’s stitches have been removed and he is recovering from the stabbing.

