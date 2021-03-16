Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday night that President Biden’s border policies are “destroying our country,” blaming his successor for rolling back tough immigration rules.

“It is a crisis like we’ve rarely had. It’s going to get much, much worse,” Mr. Trump said in an interview on Fox News.

Mr. Trump said of his immigration programs, “We did a lot of things, and all of that is now eroded. They are coming in from the Middle East, they’re coming in from everywhere. They’re going to destroy our country if they don’t do something about it.”

The former president also said he won’t make a decision until after the 2022 midterms on whether to run for the presidency again. And he encouraged Americans to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mr. Trump’s call-in to host Maria Bartiromo came as the U.S. is being inundated with a surge of migrants at the southern border. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday the rate of illegal border crossings is on a pace to be the highest in two decades.

The former president blamed the Biden administration for easing many of his immigration policies. “My policies were working better than they’ve ever seen on the southern border,” he said.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant percentage of Republican voters and others say they won’t get vaccinated. Mr. Trump, who was vaccinated before leaving office, said people should get the shots, but also said they have the right to refuse.

“I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it,” Mr. Trump said. “A lot of those people voted for me, frankly. But … we have our freedoms and we have to live by that, and I agree with that also. But it’s a great vaccine and it’s a safe vaccine, and it’s something that works.”

Asked whether he’ll run again, Mr. Trump said he first wants to focus on Republicans winning in House and Senate races next year.

“Based on every poll … they want me to run again,” he said. “We’re going to take a look and we’ll see. First … we have to see what we can do with the House. We’ll make our decision after that.”

He renewed his feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, blaming the Kentucky Republican for the GOP losing both Senate runoff races in Georgia and thus the Senate majority. “We need better leadership in the Senate,” he said.

Asked about speculation that Meghan Markle might run for president, Mr. Trump scoffed.

“I hope that happens,” he said. “I think I’d have an even stronger feeling toward running. I’m not a fan of Meghan.”

