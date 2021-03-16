GRETNA, La. (AP) - A Louisiana sheriff’s office has created two spaces where residents can safely purchase and sell online goods after a man was killed while attempting to sell his dirt bike at an apartment complex last week.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the creation of the Joseph Vindel Memorial Exchange Zones Monday, which will be located at the Eastbank Operations Center in Metairie and the Investigations Bureau in Harvey, news outlets reported.

The zones are comprised of two parking spaces with an area in the middle where people can safely meet to complete sales and purchases or have family meet-ups, the sheriff’s office said. The zones will be under 24-hour surveillance. Officials recommend residents use these spaces during the day.

Vindel, 29, was fatally shot on March 7 after visiting an apartment complex in Gretna to sell a dirt bike he’d listed on social media to Jalen Harvey, authorities said.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto previously said Harvey, 20, shot Vindel and later drove the body to New Orleans using Vindel’s SUV. The vehicle with the body inside was abandoned in the Garden District. Authorities believe Harvey used the dirt bike to get back to his apartment, where he was later arrested.

Harvey was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.

