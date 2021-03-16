EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A former top executive at a southwestern Indiana nonprofit that provides housing for veterans and homeless families was sentenced to two years probation Tuesday after pleading guilty to embezzling nearly $150,000 from the group.

Stephanie TenBarge, 73, had been executive director of Evansville-based ECHO Housing Corp., which receives much of its money to run housing programs from federal and state grants.

A state audit found TenBarge embezzled nearly $147,000 from ECHO and used some of those funds to pay her personal property taxes and for personal goods and services, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

TenBarge must also pay $90,513.95 in restitution to ECHO, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Sawa, who prosecuted this case for the government.

Chris Metz, ECHO Housing’s new executive director, said the sentencing “provides a final closure to an unfortunate chapter in ECHO Housing Corporation’s history,. We are grateful to see this matter resolved.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.