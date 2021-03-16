SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Indian Health Services officials said Tuesday that a former pediatrician sentenced for sexually abusing boys on two reservations has been stripped of his estimated $100,000-a-year pension.

Stanley Weber was convicted in Montana and South Dakota on numerous charges, including aggravated sexual abuse, for incidents that happened three decades ago on the Blackfeet and Pine Ridge reservations. He is serving life without parole at a federal prison.

Two congressmen, Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota and Rep. Greg Gianforte of Montana, asked the IHS last summer to review Weber‘s record, Johnson said in a statement. Johnson said he’s grateful the IHS and the Department of Health and Human Services took the request seriously and revoked the pension.

“There’s not much solace to offer in a situation like this, but I hope everyone rests easier knowing this monster isn’t receiving a government check every month and is behind bars where he belongs,” Johnson said. “A little more justice was served today.”

Weber‘s appeals were rejected by Montana last year and by South Dakota last month.

