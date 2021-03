EPPING, N.H. (AP) - Speed and alcohol may have been factors in a crash that killed a Fremont man, state police said Tuesday.

Casey McNamara, 26, was driving in Epping early Tuesday when his pickup truck went off the road, hit some trees and rolled over multiple times, police said. He was thrown from the truck and died.

An injured passenger was taken to a hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

