WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) -

An Iowa man awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge has been charged with killing another man during a robbery.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Robert Lee Williams Jr., 32, of Waterloo, was charged Tuesday with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Vincent Hemenway.

Authorities allege Williams was part of a group of men who approached Hemenway and his friends on Aug. 15 while they were working on a vehicle inside a garage and asked to borrow a lighter. Hemenway volunteered his lighter and then resisted when one of the suspects attempted to walk away with it. At that point, someone opened fire, striking Hemenway.

Three others were charged with lesser offenses in the case.

Williams was arrested two days after the killing on the attempted murder charge. He is accused in that case of shooting another man in the face in July 2020.

