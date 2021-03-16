President Biden said that if the sexual-harassment claims lodged against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are vindicated, he should resign.

In an interview with ABC News published Tuesday, Mr. Biden acknowledged his previous cautions that the investigations need to be completed.

EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos on Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “If the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign?”



“Yes,” Pres. Biden says. “I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too.” https://t.co/a6qfOJ9Byp pic.twitter.com/EiC63wtnUo — ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2021

But when asked by George Stephanopoulos whether Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, should resign “if the investigation confirms the claims of the women,” the president replied “yes.”

“I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too,” he added.

Seven women have made charges against Mr. Cuomo, which he has denied.

Mr. Biden said that in sexual-harassment cases, the woman should be presumed to be telling the truth, though he himself has denied a charge made against himself by Tara Reade.

“A woman should be presumed telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward,” Mr. Biden explained. “The presumption is they should be taken seriously. And it should be investigated. And that’s what’s underway now.”

Two days ago, in his only previous words on the topic of Mr. Cuomo, Mr. Biden would so only that “the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us.”

