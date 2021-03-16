WARREN, Maine (AP) - The oldest and longest-serving inmate in Maine, who escaped custody three-times, has died.

A Maine Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed Monday that Albert Paul, who was convicted of murder in 1972, died in custody at 87.

Paul was born in Sanford and began his criminal career at a young age, starting mostly with thefts and burglaries, the Portland Press Herald reported.

While incarcerated Paul gained notoriety after building a make-shift bomb and mailing it to a former prosecutor. The prosecutor received the package but never opened it and the bomb never went off.

Paul has escaped custody three times, twice in the 1960s from Maine State Prison and once in 1982 from a federal penitentiary in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

In an interview in 2013 Paul admitted that despite all of his escapes, he could never make it outside of prison.

“The world out there has changed for me,” he said. “It’s a foreign place.”

