OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A man arrested in the shooting of an Omaha police officer last week during a shoplifting call has been ordered held on $10 million bail.

Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr. would have to post 10% of the bail, or $1 million, to be released from jail pending the outcome of the charges against him.

Jenkins is charged with first-degree assault of a police officer, use of a firearm to commit a felony and driving a vehicle to avoid arrest. Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck was called Friday afternoon to Westroads Mall after Jenkins was detained by mall security on suspicion of shoplifting a package of T-shirts. Prosecutors said in court Monday that a struggle between the officer and Jenkins ensued before Jenkins pulled a gun and shot Wittstruck four times, hitting the officer in the face and head.

The officer remains hospitalized in stable condition, prosecutors said, but suffered nerve damage in the shooting and faces a long recovery, including surgery.

Jenkins was arrested hours after the shooting following a high-speed vehicle chase on Interstate 80.

Prosecutors had sought $5 million bail at Monday’s hearing, but Douglas County Court Judge Darryl Lowe doubled that amount after prosecutors noted that Jenkins - who is originally from Chicago - has no direct ties to Omaha and a criminal record out of Arizona that includes resisting arrest and escape.

