MyPillow CEO Michael J. Lindell is preparing to countersue Dominion Voting Systems with the help of Harvard Law School professor and former Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz, the businessman said Monday.

Speaking to Stephen K. Bannon, former President Trump’s one-time chief strategist, Mr. Lindell said that Mr. Dershowitz is part of a team of roughly a dozen lawyers “going after Dominion” with him.

“Alan Dershowitz told me that this will be one of the biggest cases, if not the biggest case in history, for free speech, for the First Amendment,” Mr. Lindell, 59, said on Mr. Bannon’s podcast.

Dominion, a U.S.-based voting machine supplier, is suing MyPillow and Mr. Lindell for $1.3 billion in light of the latter alleging it helped to rig the 2020 presidential election against Mr. Trump.

Trump allies Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell are named in similar civil suits, while several news outlets have retracted claims about Dominion after receiving legal warnings from its lawyers.

Appearing on Mr. Bannon’s “War Room: Pandemic” podcast, Mr. Lindell accused Dominion of committing racketeering by “bullying” its critics into keeping quiet their allegations about the company.

“I 100% believe that this will be one of the biggest cases. It will change history forever. Because right now, if we don’t do that, our First Amendment, forget about it, it’s over,” said Mr. Lindell.

Mr. Lindell added his lawyers are planning on filing two separate countersuits in response to Dominion’s defamation suit against him and his company: one on behalf of MyPillow, and one on behalf of him.

Dominion and Mr. Dershowitz did not immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

Mr. Dershowitz, who defended Mr. Trump in his first impeachment trial, previously said Mr. Lindell “had the right to express his views” about Dominion and called the sum it seeks from him “absurd.”

Dominion systems were used in most states during the 2020 election, and the company soon afterward become a scapegoat for Mr. Trump having lost his failed race for re-election to President Biden.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised,” U.S. elections officials said previously about November’s presidential contest.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.