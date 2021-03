CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - The Nevada Secretary of State announced Tuesday that staff had inventoried the contents of boxes that state Republican leaders delivered to the capital on March 4 and found far fewer complaints of alleged election fraud than state Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald had claimed.

McDonald said the four boxes that he and other Republican leaders hand-delivered for investigation contained proof of more than 120,000 instances of voter fraud that called into question the integrity of the 2020 election in the western swing state. The Secretary of State’s review found only 3,963 Election Integrity Violation reports submitted in McDonald’s name, which is less than one-third of the documents he claimed to have delivered.

The Secretary of State allows people to fill out the two-page Election Integrity Violation forms when they believe they have witnessed people breaking election laws. Secretary of State spokeswoman Jennifer Russell said staff would continue to examine the complaints, some of which were already under investigation by law enforcement.

Since November, Republicans have challenged Nevada’s election results in court, alleging outdated voter rolls, problems with signature verification and mail-in ballot irregularities. None of the efforts have yielded evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Sam Metz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

