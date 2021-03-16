PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine’s largest city said Tuesday they are looking for the perpetrator of an attack they described as racially motivated.

Police said they received a report of an incident in which a man harassed a woman and damaged her vehicle because she is of Asian descent. They said the attack happened on Monday afternoon.

The attacker told the victim to “go back to where she came from” before he kicked her driver side mirror, which he broke, police said.

Portland Police Chief Frank Clark said the attack “cuts directly against everything we stand for in the city of Portland.” He said the department is investigating the incident as a hate crime and will work with the office of the Maine attorney general.

