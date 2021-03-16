BURLINGAME, Kan. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of an eastern Kansas woman as a homicide.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is working with local police and Osage County Sheriff’s deputies in investigating the death of Cristina Pratt, 49, whose body was found Monday morning in her Burlingame home, the KBI said in a news release.

Police were called Sunday night to check on Pratt by a friend who hadn’t been able to reach her. Officers received no response when they knocked on her apartment door that night. When police still couldn’t find her by Monday morning, they had the landlord unlock her apartment door and found her dead inside.

Police have not said how Pratt died, but said she appeared to be victim of foul play. Police are asking anyone with information about her death to contact detectives.

Burlingame is about 22 miles southwest of Topeka.

