PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A man threw a Molotov cocktail at a north Philadelphia day care center, breaking a window, but no children were present and there were no injuries, police said.

The fire resulting from the incendiary device thrown just after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Germantown Avenue day care center burned only outside the building and didn’t reach inside, police said.

Police said the man, who was wearing a black mask, got into a the passenger side of a vehicle and fled but was apprehended nearby. The driver of the vehicle wasn’t found at the location.

The fire marshal declared the blaze an arson. The suspect was arrested and was being processed, police said.

