LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky police officer who was being investigated for using a racial slur has resigned, according to a published report.

Lexington police officer Tanner Kirby quit on Feb. 8, before disciplinary proceedings against him were finalized, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported Monday.

Kirby was in the basement of the West Roll Call center on Oct. 22 when he used the slur and then repeated it to officers who asked what he said, according to documents the Herald-Leader obtained through an Open Records Act request.

During an internal affairs investigation, Kirby didn’t deny using the word but explained he was just repeating lyrics from a song. He said he knew he shouldn’t have done so and reported himself, according to the documents.

Other officers told investigators that Kirby wasn’t remorseful after using the word and didn’t initially acknowledge making a mistake.

Public integrity officers recommended an official misconduct charge against Kirby, who had previously been in trouble for searching a home without permission. Personnel records show he received a written reprimand last March related to misconduct.

