WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Florida in a fatal shooting in Waterbury last August, authorities said.

Jonathan Poventud was arrested in Florida and returned to Connecticut on Friday to face charges in the death of 46-year-old Marcus Darby, the Republican-American reports.

Waterbury police responded to a report of a shooting on Aug. 22 and found Darby with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Poventud was charged was with murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a pistol and other offenses, police said. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

