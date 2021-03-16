KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A Kalispell man who was initially charged with deliberate homicide for a house fire that killed his father last October has been given a 10-year suspended sentence after he pleaded no contest to felony criminal endangerment.

Investigators believed Jason David Weldele, 42, used furniture to barricade Daniel Weldele, 63, in his room and set a fire that killed him, in part because he had called 911 and falsely reported fires in the hours before the fatal fire.

However, further investigation found other people may have had motive to burn the trailer house and that Daniel Weldele had a history of burning imaginary bugs on the carpet while he was using methamphetamine, court records said. His autopsy determined he had meth in his system.

Deputy Flathead County Attorney Amy Kenison said Monday the criminal endangerment charge was appropriate because Weldele did not help his father get out of the house and that he was the only “physically able” person who could have moved the furniture that barricaded his father’s room.

Weldele was released from custody.

“He was excited to get out of jail, but he was also relieved to put this whole ordeal behind him and begin the grieving process,” said Liam Gallagher, Weldele’s court-appointed attorney.

