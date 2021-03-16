KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A third victim has died after a fender bender crash earlier this month in Kansas City ended in gunfire.

Police announced Tuesday in a news release that 41-year-old Gregory Harper died Monday.

He was wounded after a March 6 crash led to a disturbance. Two others were declared dead at the scene - 64-year-old Joseph Smith and 33-year-old Curtis Thompkins.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact homicide detectives or a tips hotline. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information.

