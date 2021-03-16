Former President Donald Trump is renewing his accusations of voter fraud in Georgia, as a judge indicated he could grant a request to unseal Fulton County’s absentee ballots for an investigation.

Mr. Trump said in a statement that he would “appreciate a strong investigation into Fulton County, Georgia, and the Stacey Abrams political machine which, I believe, would totally change the course of the presidential election in Georgia.”

He lost the state to President Biden by 12,670 votes, a result corroborated by recounts and a statewide audit.

But Mr. Trump said the election in Fulton County “has not been properly audited for vote or signature verification.”

“We are seeking to find and reveal the large-scale election fraud which took place in Georgia,” he said.

Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero, who is overseeing a case alleging voting irregularities in Fulton County, signaled on Monday that he might order absentee ballots to be unsealed and reviewed. The lawsuit was filed by a voting integrity group, Voter GA.

“We want to do this in such a way that dispels rumors and disinformation and sheds light,” the judge said at the hearing.

The former president’s renewed claims of voter fraud came in a statement about The Washington Post’s correction of a story that misquoted Mr. Trump during a recorded call with an investigator in the office of Georgia’s secretary of state. Mr. Trump had urged the investigator to examine ballots in Fulton County, saying she would find “dishonesty.” He also told her that she had “the most important job in the country right now.”

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican who has founded a group called Georgia Action, said the organization supports unsealing and investigating absentee ballots in Fulton County.

“Georgia voters deserve to have confidence that their voice – and their vote – is heard,” she said Tuesday. “Unfortunately, the many irregularities we saw in the 2020 elections have eroded trust in our electoral process. Transparency is the first step toward restoring integrity and accountability in our elections, and we look forward to the investigations’ findings.”

Ms. Loeffler lost her seat in a January runoff against Democrat Raphael Warnock, as Democrats won control of the Senate.

