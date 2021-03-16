The Florida teenager charged in connection with the 2020 hack of prominent Twitter accounts as part of an alleged Bitcoin fraud scheme has agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a three-year incarceration and then three years of probation.

Graham Ivan Clark was arrested last summer after the hack of prominent Twitter users including then-presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden, former President Barack Obama and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Mr. Clark, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, was charged with organized fraud, communications fraud, fraudulent use of personal information and accessing a computer without authority.

The Florida charges carried maximum sentences spanning several decades. Mr. Clark and his lawyer filed paperwork in a Florida court Monday agreeing to plead guilty that will allow him to be sentenced as a “youthful offender” and become eligible for boot camp, if he qualifies.

In July, the hacked Twitter accounts showed messages soliciting Bitcoin and pledging to double the currency sent the hacker’s way in messages posted to accounts for users such as Mr. Biden and Mr. Gates.

As part of the plea agreement, Mr. Graham agreed not to access electronic devices during his probation without permission from supervisors and agreed not to use Virtual Private Networks or other technology that conceals his identity.

Prosecutors charged Mr. Clark in state court rather than federal court because of how Florida law provides more ability to charge a minor as an adult regarding the fraud crimes for which Mr. Graham was accused, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

