SOUTHGATE, Mich. (AP) - A 31-year-old old man has been charged following a hit-and-run crash southwest of Detroit that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Raymond Alkewich of Wyandotte was arraigned Tuesday on a failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death charge, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said.

Police found the 35-year-old woman Saturday evening along a street in Southgate. She and her unborn child later died, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Alkewich was ordered jailed on a $2 million bond. A probable cause conference has been scheduled for March 26.

The Associated Press was unable Tuesday evening to determine if Alkewich has an attorney.

