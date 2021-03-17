SEATTLE (AP) - A man was shot and killed at a religious center in South Seattle Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Detective Patrick Michaud said on the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter that someone walked into the center and “opened fire, fatally striking the man, and fled” just before 4 p.m.

Homicide unit detectives are investigating and police believe they have identified the shooter and are currently searching for him, according to Michaud.

The person was shot at Emerald City Bible Fellowship church, KING-TV reported.

No further information was immediately released.

