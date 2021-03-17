MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a boy who was pulled out of a small body of water in a residential area in Memphis, Tennessee.

A Twitter post from Memphis police said two boys were removed from the body of water Monday afternoon and taken to a hospital, where one died and the other was in critical condition.

Preliminary reports show the boy who died was 3 years old and the boy who remains hospitalized is 5 years old, Memphis police spokesperson Louis Brownlee said.

Investigators said the muddy body of water is located in a drop-off in elevation behind a home. Further details have not been released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.