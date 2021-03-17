APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has taken over the investigation into a shooting that involved an Apache Junction police officer.

Police said Officer Brian Brugman was shot and wounded Tuesday after a pursuit involving a stolen car.

The 29-year-old Brugman was listed in stable condition after undergoing surgery late Tuesday at a Mesa hospital.

According to police, the shooting occurred on unincorporated Maricopa County land near Mesa after officers chased a suspected stolen truck wanted in connection to a recent vehicle theft at a bank.

Police said the driver of truck tried to ram the officers’ vehicle several times before gunshots were exchanged.

Brugman, who has been with the Apache Junction Police Department for more than four years, was shot and so was one of the suspects while another suspect was arrested.

Police have not released any information on the two suspects yet.

