MESA, Ariz. (AP) - A behavioral health technician at a preschool has been arrested for allegedly abusing a 4-year-old autistic boy, Mesa police said Wednesday.

They said 29-year-old Kyle McKee surrendered to police Tuesday and later was released from custody with an ankle monitor.

Police said McKee is facing four counts of child abuse. It was unclear Wednesday night if he has a lawyer yet for his case.

According to police, officers responded to S.E.E.K. Arizona East on Feb. 17 in response to a child abuse call.

S.E.E.K. stands for Specializing in the Education of Exceptional Kids and Arizona East is a developmental preschool that provides infant and toddler care.

Authorities said McKee was the sole care provider of the non-verbal boy.

S.E.E.K. Arizona East provided officers with five video recordings showing McKee and the boy alone in a classroom on four different days between Jan. 18 and Feb. 17.

Police said the videos allegedly show Kyle physically abusing the boy by hitting, pushing and kicking him and the child suffered an injury to his face from one of the incidents.

S.E.E.K. Arizona officials said McKee had worked without incident since July 2018 and was fired after they learned of the alleged abuse.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.