CARTERET, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in New Jersey on Wednesday were investigating after a child was killed and his mother was injured in an attack by two dogs.

Few details have been released about the attack, which occured Tuesday at a home on Laurel Street.

The 3-year-old and his mother were flown to a hospital.

In a joint statement, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Police Chief Dennis McFadden said a preliminary investigation determined the 3-year-old died and his mother was seriously injured.

Authorities have not released their names.

Officials have not said if the dogs belonged to the family.

In a statement, Mayor Dan Reiman said “prayers are with the family affected. ”

The investigation was ongoing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.