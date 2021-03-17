Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday blamed language used by former President Trump and some Republican members of Congress for the Georgia shootings Tuesday evening that left six Asian women dead, despite authorities saying the killings were likely not racially motivated.

Reps. Judy Chu of California and Hakeem Jeffries of New York said lawmakers who used terms like “China virus” or “Kung Flu” to describe the coronavirus contributed to discrimination against Asians.

“I would encourage members of Congress who continue to use that type of hateful rhetoric [to] cut it out because you also have blood on your hands,” Mr. Jeffries’ said.

His comments followed remarks by Ms. Chu, who said Mr. Trump “clearly stoked the flames of xenophobia” against Asians and Pacific Islanders.

“As a result, the anti-Asian hate crime incidents increased exponentially,” Ms. Chu said. “The amount of anti-Asian Twitter traffic in those first few months of his usage of these terms increased by 900 percent. And what we saw yesterday is the result of that.”

Atlanta Police officials said Wednesday they don’t believe the shootings were racially motivated. Instead, they say Mr. Long allegedly opened fire because he saw the locations as “an outlet for him” to give in to his purported sex addiction.

They said he may have frequented the massage parlors he targeted.

Eight people died in the attacks, including two White individuals.

Mr. Long, 21, was on his way to Florida when he was arrested Tuesday night. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said he was possibly planning “to carry out additional shootings.”

