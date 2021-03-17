DETROIT (AP) - A nurse staffing COVID-19 vaccinations at a downtown Detroit convention center has been detained by police for suspicion of stealing two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The woman was stopped Monday after another staff member at the TCF Center saw her take two syringes, Detroit Chief Operating Officer Hakim Berry said.

The nurse is employed by a firm that contracts with the city. No one missed getting vaccinated, Berry added.

“We have really tight controls with the security of the vaccine, from our central storage facility all the way to TCF and our handling and accounting of our vaccines by the hour at the beginning and end of the day,” he told The Detroit News. “Even when you administer a vaccine within the facility, we have a chain of custody form you have to sign off for.”

Detroit police officers are among about 200 people staffing vaccinations at the center.

