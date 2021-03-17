Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas declared the border “secure” on Wednesday, telling Congress he has plans to address the massive surge of illegal immigrants who say they’re rushing to the U.S. to take advantage of what they see as lax Biden policies.

“Our border is secure and our border is not open,” Mr. Mayorkas told the House Homeland Security Committee.

He also contradicted lawmakers on Capitol Hill who have said they expect to need to approve a new bill to fund the emergency response to the migrant surge.

“That is not certain by any means,” Mr. Mayorkas said.

He was making his first appearance for testimony since being sworn in as secretary.

He shot down GOP attempts to get him to label the border situation a crisis, saying that wasn’t as important as getting the answers right.

“I’m not spending any time on the language that we use. I am spending time on the operational response to the situation at the border. That’s what I’m focused on,” he told Rep. John Katko of New York, the top Republican on the committee.

Rep. Michael McCaul, Texas Republican, countered that “words do matter.” He pointed to Mr. Mayorkas’s statement at the White House earlier this year to migrants not to come “now,” suggesting they will get a chance soon.

“I think you sent exactly the wrong message,” Mr. McCaul said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.