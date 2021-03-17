BOSTON (AP) - A Massachusetts investment adviser who authorities say stole almost $4 million from his clients, many of whom were older or in poor mental or physical condition, has been sentenced to nearly nine years in prison, federal prosecutors say.

Gerald Allan Eaton, 51, of Acton, was also ordered Tuesday to pay his clients about $5.5 million in restitution and interest, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

He pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. In all, he stole $3.8 million from 20 clients, authorities said.

A certified financial planner who ran the Acton-based Heritage Financial Group, between 1999 and 2019 he sold securities, insurance policies and annuities in clients’ accounts, and had the proceeds sent to accounts he owned or controlled, prosecutors said.

He often forged clients’ signatures or caused clients to sign documents by falsely representing that the proceeds of transactions would be used for their benefit. He used the pilfered money for personal and family expenses, including a home equity line of credit, authorities said.

