KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Firefighters in Kansas City discovered the body of a man while battling a house fire near the city’s east side, police said.

The discovery was made around 9 p.m. Tuesday as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze along Wabash Avenue in a house believed to have been vacant, Kansas City police said in a news release. An initial investigation led detectives to believe the man’s death was a homicide, police said.

Police had not released the man’s name or details about how he died by Wednesday morning. Investigators are seeking leads in developing a suspect in the case, police said.

