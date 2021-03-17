It’s been four months since the 2020 presidential election, and a significant amount of the population is still wondering about the outcome.

A new Monmouth poll released Wednesday reveals that 53% of U.S. adults agree that an independent commission should be set up to examine what happened during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. The poll also asked respondents if they felt this commission should also look into “potential fraud in the 2020 election.”

Here’s what the survey found: About six out of 10 adults — 59% — agreed with the idea. That response includes 79% of Republicans, 59% of independents and even 45% of Democrats.

The survey asked respondents if they thought then-candidate Joseph R. Biden won “fair or square” — or “due to voter fraud.”

Six out of 10 — 62% — said Mr. Biden won fair and square, but nearly one-third — 32%— said he won because of voter fraud, with the rest undecided.

And the numbers: 26% of Republicans, 56% of independents and 97% of Democrats said Mr. Biden won fairly. Another 65% of Republicans, 35% of independents and 3% of Democrats believe he won through voter fraud.

“While most Americans say Biden won the presidency fair and square, about one-third continue to believe his victory was due to voter fraud — a number that has remained unchanged from polls taken immediately after the November election and after the inauguration,” advises Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

‘About 1 in 10 American adults (12%) say they will never accept Biden as president (similar to 10% in January). Among Republicans, nearly two-thirds maintain Biden’s win was due to voter fraud and 29% say they will never accept him as president,” Mr. Murray adds.

WHOA TO GAS WOES

News organizations have been carefully crafting fact checks and business stories which counter any notions that rising gasoline prices in the U.S. are President Biden’s fault.

“Gas prices in the United States are rising. Like clockwork, the GOP is blaming this on Joe Biden,” declared the New Republic.

Yes, well. The prices indeed are going up. Consider that the average price of gas was $1.82 a year ago, this according to GasBuddy.com, an organization which tracks daily prices.

Americans are now paying 14% more at the pump compared to February, according to new data from the American Automobile Association, which expects “little relief” in the weeks ahead. The average price per gallon nationwide is $2.87 — though the prices have now rocketed to $3.86 in California, $3.57 in Hawaii and $3.29 in Washington state, the top three highest prices in the land.

The organization blames price hikes on increased supply and demand, human-related factors, severe weather and the mysterious annual switch to “summer blends of gasoline.”

The public is paying attention. Three-fourths of U.S. adults are very much aware of the price increases, with Republican interest the most intense. Consult the Poll du Jour at column’s end for the particulars.

THE WORLD’S NOT YET WOKE

A global audience is watching the effect of cancel culture in the U.S. — and they don’t want a part of it. Consider this reaction from Canada:

“Joining top officials from across the globe, the Premier of Quebec wrote about the dangers of academic ideologies from the United States and promised to protect free expression. In a Feb. 13 statement, Premier Francois Legault wrote that ‘a handful of radical activists can be seen trying to censor some words and works’ in academia,” writes Benjamin Zeisloft, a correspondent for Campus Reform.

“We see a movement coming from the United States and frankly, I don’t think it’s like us. What’s really disturbing is that more and more people are feeling intimidated. They feel forced to self-censor, lest they get insulted and exposed in the public square,” the premier said in his statement.

“Freedom of expression is one of the pillars of our democracy. If we start compromising on this, we risk seeing the same censorship overflow in our media, in our political debates. We won’t mean anything anymore,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also reported that other Western nations are concerned about “the rise of woke academia as a result of American influence” and the evolving “intellectual matrix” fomenting within U.S. universities.

“Likewise, Britain’s education minister announced the appointment of a ‘Free Speech Champion’ and confirmed that the government would sanction universities that fail to actively support environments of free expression,” Mr. Zeisloft writes.

NOT LISTENING

“Don’t come.”

That is President Biden’s message to illegal immigrants massing at the southern U.S. border, according to ABC News. Will these hopefuls heed the two-word command?

“At the end of the day, these illegal migrants don’t listen to government officials. They listen to other illegals who have gotten into the U.S. that call them and tell them that they are here, they are staying in the U.S., they are not being deported or removed to their home countries. That’s what they’re listening to,” former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf tells Fox News.

During President Trump’s time in office the message clearly indicated that entering the U.S. was not a possibility, he said.

“Unfortunately today we have a different set of messaging and a different set of policies in place which are encouraging them,” Mr. Wolf observed.

And they are encouraged. CBS News reports that there are now over 13,000 unaccompanied minor children housed in a U.S. Border Patrol facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas.

POLL DU JOUR

⦁ 36% of U.S. voters have seen, read or heard “a lot” about increasing gas prices in the U.S.; 49% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 29% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 37% of voters overall are aware of “some” news about increasing prices; 32% of Republicans, 35% of independents and 41% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 16% overall have heard “not much” news about prices; 12% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 12% overall have seen, read or heard “nothing at all” about prices; 8% of Republicans, 15% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,993 registered U.S. voters conducted March 12-15.

