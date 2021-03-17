The IRS is pushing the federal tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17 as the agency deals with disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic, House Democrats said Wednesday.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal of Massachusetts and Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey said they’re pleased by the extension but that they would be closely monitoring the developments.

“Under titanic stress and strain, American taxpayers and tax preparers must have more time to file tax returns,” said the lawmakers, who had pushed for an extension. “And the IRS itself started the filing season late, continues to be behind schedule, and now must implement changes from the American Rescue Plan.”

Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho, the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, had said Wednesday the IRS should strongly consider moving the deadline given all the moving parts from President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and earlier COVID-19 relief.

“The various coronavirus relief programs created over the last year, including the bill signed into law just last week, have resulted in a large amount of extra paperwork for taxpayers this year and have required tax preparation firms to constantly update their systems,” Mr. Crapo said.

As of the end of last month, the number of returns filed was down by about 25% and the number of returns processed was down 31% compared to the same time last year.

The IRS moved the tax filing deadline to July 15 last year, when the traditional tax day in April fell as the country was still coming to grips with the scope of the pandemic.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.