Climate czar John Kerry was caught on an airplane flight Wednesday flaunting the mask policies pushed by President Biden and imposed by U.S. airlines.

A fellow passenger snapped an open-faced photo of the failed 2004 Democratic presidential nominee on an American Airlines flight from Boston to Washington.

The photo, which has been posted by the Tennessee Star, Fox News and others shows the former secretary of state reading a book in the flight’s first-class section with a mask hanging off one ear.

He is not eating or drinking anything.

“I salute our Very Special Presidential Envoy for Climate for not flying private, but instead flying first class commercial with the rest of us common folk,” the passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, told Fox News.

“While he can’t bring himself to follow his own party’s mask restrictions, we should cut him some slack. Being an elite hypocrite is hard work!” the passenger drily added.

He did add that while he did not see flight attendants telling Mr. Kerry to put his mask on, the climate-czar did wear it for much of the short flight.

American Airlines, when asked on Twitter about the Kerry photos making the rounds there, replied that “masks are required on board our aircraft.

“We are looking into this,” the airline said.

Masks are required on board our aircraft, and we are looking into this. — americanair (@AmericanAir) March 17, 2021

