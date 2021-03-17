President Biden‘s dog Major is getting another bite at life in the White House.

Mr. Biden said in an interview that aired Wednesday the 3-year-old rescue dog is set to make his triumphant return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue following a biting incident involving a Secret Service agent earlier this month.

The president said that Major, the younger of the Bidens’ two German shepherds, is a “sweet dog” and that he is officially “out of the doghouse.”

“The dog’s being trained now,” Mr. Biden said.

The Bidens’ other German Shepherd, 12-year-old Champ, so far has kept his teeth to himself.

Mr. Biden said both dogs were sent back to Delaware this month because he and first lady Jill Biden were headed out of town.

“He was going home,” he said of Major. “I didn’t banish him to home. Jill was going to be away for four days. I was going to be away for two, so we took him home.”

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.