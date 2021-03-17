SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah highway was shut down midday Wednesday as a SWAT team responded to a man confronting them with a metal rod.

Officers tried to stop the man because he was driving erratically in a pickup truck that had spray-painted windows, as well as a United States flag obscuring the back window and license plate, KSL-TV reported.

The driver fled, but eventually the truck died on an overpass over Legacy Parkway north of Salt Lake City, according to North Salt Lake Police Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam.

The driver got out, but refused to talk to officers or do what they told him, police said. He swung the rod around aggressively and claimed to have a bomb and a shotgun in his truck, police said.

A SWAT team responded and tried to get the man to surrender using foam, gas and pepper spray rounds, as well as flash bangs. He nevertheless managed to jump over a barrier on the overpass and run down an embankment on the other side before he was taken into custody.

The highway was re-opened at 1:30 p.m., about 90 minutes after the chase began.

