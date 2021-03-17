A man charged with playing a role in the burning of a Providence police cruiser during a violent night in the city last summer has reached a plea deal that could send him to prison, according to court records.

As part of the government’s agreement with Nicholas Scaglione, 30, of Cranston, federal prosecutors would ask the judge to determine the appropriate offense level and impose a sentence within the terms of sentencing guidelines for that offense level, The Providence Journal reported.

In one scenario, Scaglione could face a minimum prison term of seven years and a maximum of 40 years, according to the agreement.

Under the plea agreement, which he signed in late February, Scaglione agrees he “ignited a Providence Police Department cruiser” and the burning of the cruiser created a “substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury” to other people.

Scaglione’s lawyer, William Dimitri, did not comment other than to say that a plea hearing was being scheduled for March 25.

The cruiser was torched in the early morning hours of June 2 as a crowd rampaged outside the Providence Place mall.

Another man also faces charges in the case.

