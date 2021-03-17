BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A southwestern Montana businessman has been arrested in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach that happened while Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote.

The FBI arrested Andrew Cavanaugh of Bozeman on Tuesday on charges that he entered and remained in the Capitol, a restricted building, and participated in disorderly conduct, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

Cavanaugh wore a hat with the name of his business on it while participating in the riots, court records said.

A phone message left at his firearms training academy, Tactical Citizen in Belgrade, was not immediately returned Wednesday. Court records don’t indicate when he is scheduled to make a court appearance or if he has an attorney.

Federal agents identified Cavanagh in a video taken in the Capitol and posted on the conservative social media site Parler. The FBI also found messages on Cavanagh’s social media pages that said he was traveling to Washington DC, court records said.

Cavanagh is the sixth Montanan known to have been charged in the U.S. Capitol breach, along with Boyd Allen Camper of western Montana, Isaac Steve Sturgeon of Dillon, brothers Joshua and Jerod Hughes of East Helena and Dillon business owner Henry Philip Muntzer.

