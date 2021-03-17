A man has reportedly been arrested outside the vice president’s home and charged with firearms offenses.

Paul Murray was arrested just after noon Wednesday just after noon outside the Naval Observatory, which contains the traditional vice presidential residence.

According to CNBC, police arrested Mr. Murray in response to an intelligence bulletin from his home state of Texas.

Mr. Murray has been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

While it wasn’t immediately clear whether Mr. Murray was targeting Vice President Kamala D. Harris, neither she nor her husband were at the residence at the time, or any other recent time.

The Naval Observatory home has been undergoing renovations and Ms. Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff have been living at the Blair House, just steps from the White House and a few miles from the traditional vice-presidential residence.

According to NBC News, police found a rifle and ammunition in Mr. Murray’s car, parked in a garage in downtown Washington, also some distance from the Naval Observatory.

