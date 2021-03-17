ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two people died and a third was injured in a shooting in St. Louis just north of downtown, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, when officers were called to the Near North Riverfront neighborhood for a report of a shooting, police said. Arriving officers found three people with gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

All three victims were male. Police did not immediately release their names or ages.

The two people who died were found inside a vehicle, police said. No arrests had been reported by early Wednesday morning.

