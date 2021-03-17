A pair of U.S. Air Force B-1 bombers from Texas and two B-2 bombers from Missouri managed to find each other in the skies off the coast of Iceland for a series of drills designed to hone their night-flying skills.

The B-1 Lancers were from the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base near Abilene, Texas while the B-2 Spirit bombers are assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, about an hour east of Kansas City, Mo.

On Tuesday, they came together to form a Bomber Task Force — a strategic mission designed to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe.

“Bomber Task Force missions are critical to maintaining our global competitive edge,” said Lt. Gen. Stephen Basham, deputy commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. “The importance of providing airmen the opportunity to train in unique environments can’t be overstated.”

Officials say such Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate both U.S. commitment to the collective defense of the NATO alliance and are a visible demonstration of the U.S. capability for extended deterrence.

