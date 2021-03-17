The Biden administration said Wednesday it is sending $10 billion to the states to support testing efforts in schools, as it faces intense pressure to get children back in the classroom.

The tests can be used on people who show symptoms, persons with suspected exposure to infection or general screening for the virus.

“This funding will be able to be deployed quickly as part of a strategy to help get schools open in the remaining months of this school year,” the Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release. “In addition to ensuring diagnostic testing of symptomatic and exposed individuals, serial screening testing will help schools identify infected individuals without symptoms who may be contagious so that prompt action can be taken to prevent further transmission.”

Mr. Biden is facing pressure to break from wary teacher unions and ensure that K-8 students are receiving in-person education within his first 100 days in office.

Republican lawmakers say the lack of schooling, even as the pandemic situation improves alongside vaccinations, is a black eye for the administration and could permanently damage American children.

White House officials said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide technical assistance to schools as they stand up these testing programs — many of them for the first time.

They said the testing programs will be critical for rooting out infections and isolating those persons so the virus doesn’t spread within schools.

Also Wednesday, the administration said it is investing $150 million to increase access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapeutic treatments in hard-hit areas with few resources.

The treatments are effective in keeping infected persons out of the hospital but are often under-used because the intravenous infusions are hard to implement. The new funding will help communities stand up infusion centers and staff them.

Biden adviser Andy Slavitt also said the president formally directed states to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

Mr. Biden previewed the order during a primetime address last week to mark the first full year of the pandemic. Alaska and Mississippi already decided to open eligibility to all adults, and several other states will get there soon as they work through demand among seniors, essential workers and those with serious health conditions.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.