The White House said Wednesday President Trump’s description of the coronavirus as the “Wuhan virus” has led to increased discrimination against Asian Americans.

“I think there is no question that some of the damaging rhetoric that we saw during the prior administration calling COVID the ‘Wuhan virus’ or other things led to perceptions of the Asian American community that are inaccurate, unfair, have … elevated threats against Asian Americans and we are seeing that around the country,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at the daily briefing.

Ms. Psaki said President Biden was careful not to make a connection between attacks on Asian Americans and the shooting in Atlanta.

She said Mr. Biden will continue to look for ways to share his concerns about the mistreatment of Asian Americans.

