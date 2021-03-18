NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A 32-year-old woman has been charged with shooting two other women in New Haven, one fatally, police said.

Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, was arraigned Wednesday on a first-degree assault charge in the shootings late Tuesday, the New Haven Register reported.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting shortly after 10 p.m. found Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, 28, on the ground with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A second woman had been shot in the hand and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

According to a warrant for Triplett’s arrest, police found Triplett holding a handgun when they arrived on scene.

“Prior to the double shooting, investigators believe there was a dispute between the three women on Auburn Street,” Capt. Anthony Duff told the Register. “During the early stages of the investigation, detectives have charged the 32-year-old West Haven woman in the incident.”

Information on an attorney for Triplett wasn’t available.

