LOS ANGELES (AP) - A 100-year-old man was killed Thursday in Los Angeles and detectives are trying to determine if his death is related to an assault earlier in the day.

Officers were called a street in Encino, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley, shortly before noon Thursday on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

The victim, who sustained minor injuries in the attack, and bystanders directed police to the suspect. Officers arrested the suspect and found an ax and knife at the scene.

About an hour later, officers were called to a home about half a mile (0.8 kilometer) away, where they found an elderly man inside with numerous cuts and bruises. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The investigation is in its preliminary stages,” police said in a statement. “Detectives will be interviewing the suspect to determine if he is responsible for the elderly man’s death.”

The identities of the elderly man and the suspect were not released.

