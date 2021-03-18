The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will begin weighing the contributions to climate change when approving new oil and natural gas pipeline construction.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission stated the decision during a meeting on Thursday, with a top Biden appointee arguing the “public interest” could not be properly addressed without taking into account climate change.

“A proposed pipeline’s contribution to climate change is one of its most consequential environmental impacts,” said Richard Glick, who was appointed as the commission’s chairman by President Biden earlier this year.

One of the nation’s leading energy bureaucracies, FERC is responsible for regulating the transmission of oil and natural gas through pipelines. As part of that role, the commission has power over whether natural gas pipelines spanning multiple states should be built.

FERC’s decision to begin weighing contributions to climate change when it comes to pipelines is a departure from the last four years. Under former President Trump, energy regulators were encouraged to slash red tape in an effort to boost domestic energy production.

The Trump administration, in particular, exempted major pipeline projects from federal review provided. Those efforts were part of a broader energy agenda pushed by Mr. Trump that saw the U.S. exit the Paris Climate Accord and roll back more than 100 environmental regulations.

Although the actions were lambasted by Democrats, the result was that in 2019 the U.S. was energy independent for the first time in decades. That same year, the country also saw the largest decline in energy-related carbon emissions compared to other countries across the globe.

Mr. Biden and his appointees, including Mr. Glick, are pursuing a different strategy. On his first day in the White House, Mr. Biden reentered the Paris Climate Accord, committing the U.S. to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The president also revoked permits for the Keystone XL pipeline, which if built would have transported more than 800,000 barrels of oil daily from Canada to the Texas Gulf.

Mr. Biden’s canceling of the pipeline was heralded by environmentalists. Republicans, on the other hand, have lambasted the move for killing American jobs.

