President Biden is slated to travel to Ohio next week to highlight how the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan will help to lower health care costs.

The trip on Tuesday to Columbus will coincide with the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

The White House said the American Rescue Plan makes health coverage more affordable by expanding ACA subsidies, opening the door for 90,000 uninsured Ohioans to obtain coverage with lower premiums.

