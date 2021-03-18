President Joseph R. Biden can’t stop referring to his vice president as his superior.

The Democrat once again referred to Kamala Harris as the political driver of his administration in a trend that has continued since his 2020 presidential election campaign.

“We believe that speed and efficiency must be matched with fairness and equity,” Mr. Biden said Thursday regarding his quest to have 100 million Americans inoculated against COVID-19. “Now when President Harris and I took a virtual of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope.”

The comments quickly became one of the top trending news hashtags on Twitter.

A sampling of responses include:

Benny Johnson: “‘President Harris.’ He’s still doing it.”

Jewish Deplorable: “This is getting bizarre.”

Diante Johnson: “Seriously … Biden can’t even remember that he’s President … This is scary.”

Mr. Biden made similar gaffes prior to his election victory and again while he was President-elect.

“I hope the president will clearly and unambiguously urge all Americans to take the vaccine once it’s available,” Mr. Biden said of then-President Trump during press conference commentary on the coronavirus pandemic in December. “I took it to instill public confidence in the vaccine. President-elect Harris took hers today for the same reason.”

Ms. Harris also made headlines during the 2020 campaign season by referring to years ahead as the “Harris administration.”

