New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that police officers will investigate and issue warnings to people suspected of discriminatory and “hurtful” but noncriminal conduct, declaring that New Yorkers need to “feel the presence” of law enforcement “watching them” after six Asian women were gunned down in Atlanta this week.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Mr. de Blasio encouraged Asian New Yorkers to contact law enforcement immediately if they ever feel they have been the victim of discrimination or racial violence.

“We need to know everything we can to find those who did it and bring them to justice. Because I’m a believer that we of course need the bigger efforts, the education, the outreach, but we also need consequences,” the mayor said, adding that police officers would be following up with individuals regardless of whether the alleged incident raised to the level of a crime.

“Even if something is not a criminal case, a perpetrator being confronted by the city, whether it’s NYPD or another agency, and being told that what they’ve done was very hurtful to another person and could, if ever repeated, lead to criminal charges — that’s another important piece of the puzzle. That’s why we need these reports,” he said.

“One of the things officers are trained to do is to give warnings,” he continued. “If someone has done something wrong, but not rising to a criminal level, it’s perfectly appropriate for an NYPD officer to talk to them to say, ‘That was not appropriate, and if you did that on a higher level, that would be a crime.’ And I think that has an educating impact on people. I think it has a sobering impact that we need.”

“I assure you, if an NYPD officer calls you or shows up at your door to ask about something you did, that makes people think twice, and we need that,” he added.

Authorities arrested Robert Aaron Long, 21, in connection with deadly shootings at three different massage parlors in the Atlanta area on Tuesday. While six of the eight victims were Asian women, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department dismissed speculation early in the investigation that the murders were racially motivated. The suspect later told investigators his actions were not racially motivated but instead related to his sexual addiction, authorities said.

Some Democrats have used the shootings as a criticism of former President Donald Trump, blaming the uptick in anti-Asian violence in major cities across the country on his rhetoric toward Chinese people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. de Blasio was no exception in his criticism of Mr. Trump Thursday.

“This is a problem, and let’s be blunt and honest,” the mayor said. “It’s a problem that emerged, particularly in the last four years in this city and in this country. We all know that the forces of hatred were unleashed by Donald Trump. That is not a news flash. We know more and more hate speech has occurred, more and more people who are hateful have felt emboldened. We’ve got to deal with that aggressively. And part of it is to report everything, track everything and anything that might be criminal, prosecute.

“And anything that’s not criminal, still follow up on aggressively, so people feel the presence of law enforcement in the city watching them to make sure this does not happen again,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.